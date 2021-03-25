TOHO Games Will Be Launching Three Godzilla Mobile Games

TOHO Games announced today that they will be releasing three new Godzilla-themed mobile titles across 2021 for people to enjoy. With a bunch of Godzilla material on the way this year, it's only fitting that they try to cash in a little on the crazy through mobile games. The games in question are called Run Godzilla, Godzilla Destruction, and Godzilla Battle Line, All three of them will be free-to-play, with Run Godzilla set for a worldwide release on March 25th. The pre-registration campaigns for the other two will begin on the same day. You can read about all three games here and check out the latest trailer showing them off.

Run, Godzilla!

A bizarre casual game where you raise Godzilla. This is an idle game in which Godzilla and Kaiju become stronger while you're away. In the village, the sun rises and sets day after day. What you must remember is that Godzilla, Kaiju, and the villagers have only a limited amount of time. One day, they will say goodbye. Raise Godzilla and Kaiju well, so they are ready to say goodbye when that time comes. Don't worry! You can look back on the Godzilla you've raised even after they're gone. Pass on their abilities to the next generation and raise even stronger Godzilla and Kaiju!

Godzilla Destruction

Become Godzilla and crush cities underfoot! Step inside the monstrous body of the legendary Godzilla and terrorize all corners of the world! Destroy cities across the globe in this exciting and easy to play game!

Godzilla Battle Line

Take on the world! 3-minute monster all-star battles! All the popular monsters and weapons from the Godzilla series are ready for battle! Build your own team of the strongest monsters and fight against players from all over the world in real time! Get ready for fun but intense 3-minute battles!