Tonight Is Bellsprout Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2023 Tonight is Bellsprout Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at this as well as a list of upcoming Summer 2023 events.

Tonight is Bellsprout Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 16th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of five Spotlight Hours of May 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what is to come next month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

First up, can Bellsprout be encountered in its Shiny form?

Yes, it sure can.

Bellsprout was released in its Shiny form back in July 2020 as part of the Summer 2022 Event in Pokémon GO. Beyond this, a good way to indicate if a Pokémon has had its Shiny release if by checking which region it is from. Regions that have had Pokémon GO Tour events including Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn have had all of their base Shiny forms released.

The way to tell Shiny Bellsprout from regular Bellsprout is simple. The standard Bellsprout has a yellow face, green leaves, a brown stem, and pink lips. Shiny Bellsprout simply goes full sepia, with its leaves turning yellow and a yellow filter over its still pink lips and now lighter brown stem.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Candy for transferring, so your best bet is to queue up all your transfers before the event starts. Then, initiate the transfer at 6:00 PM so that you get the double Candy and can spend the rest of the hour catching.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in May 2023:

May 23rd, 2023: Skorupi with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Skorupi with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny May 30th, 2023: Houndour with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023 and beyond:

May 21st, 2023: Fennekin Community Day

Fennekin Community Day May 22nd – May 28th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

As-of-yet unannounced event June 3rd, 2023 : As-of-yet unannounced event

: As-of-yet unannounced event June 10th, 2023 : June Community Day

: June Community Day June 9th, 2023 : Community Day Classic

: Community Day Classic July 22nd, 2023 : As-of-yet unannounced event

: As-of-yet unannounced event July 30th, 2023 : July Community Day

: July Community Day August 13th, 2023 : August Community Day

: August Community Day August 26th – 27th, 2023: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.