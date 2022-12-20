Tonight Is Bergmite Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

Tonight is Bergmite Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, December 19th, this Ice-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of four Spotlight Hours of December 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

I love with Pokémon GO does this. Bergmite Spotlight Hour was announced before the current Winter Holiday Event Part 1. The Winter Holiday Event Part 1 introduced Shiny Bergmite which means that what we originally thought of as a non-Shiny Spotlight Hour is actually a terrific chance to hunt for Shiny Bergmite.

The standard Bergmite, pictured above, is mostly blue with a white underbelly and legs. Its eyes are yellow surrounded by a circle of purple. Bergmite just doesn't get the sleep it should be getting. Shiny Bergmite keeps the blue top half and yellow eyes, but its underbelly and legs turn yellow and the circle around its eyes turn green. Major "yellow snow" vibes, and I think that's on purpose.

The bonus for tonight is double Candy for catching, so you can take advantage of this without any items. My suggestion is to go hard during this Spotlight Hour, as you may want Candy to power up your Hisuian Avalugg once you catch some during this coming weekend's Raid Day.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 27th, 2022: Cubchoo with double Candy for transferring

Here are the remaining events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 23rd – 21st, 2022 : Winter Holiday Event Part Two

: Winter Holiday Event Part Two December 23rd – January 1st, 2023: Kyurem enters Tier Five raids

Kyurem enters Tier Five raids December 24th : Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, marking Hisuian Avalugg's debut in the game from 2 PM – 5 PM

: Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, marking Hisuian Avalugg's debut in the game from 2 PM – 5 PM December 24th – 25th, 2022 : Winter Wonderland Event

: Winter Wonderland Event December 28th, 2022: Kyurem Raid Hour