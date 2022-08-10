Tonight Is Chill Drive Genesect Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Chill Drive Genesect Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, August 10th, in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Steel/Bug-type Mythical from Unova. This is not only the first time that Genesect will be available with the Chill Drive, but this release is unlike the other special Drive releases in that it will be Shiny-capable right away during this raid rotation. Let's get into some tips for tonight's raid hour.

Use this rare raiding opportunity : The fact of the matter is that no matter how much Niantic prioritizes in-person exploration in Pokémon GO, Remote Raid Invites and Passes have dramatically changed the game's raiding landscape. This summer has had an underwhelming set of raids, in my opinion, leaving many Trainers just casually remoting to raids here and there. However, Chill Drive Genesect gets a simultaneous Shiny release and overall release tomorrow, making it the first new Shiny Tier Five raid in quite a long stretch of time. All of this is to say that tonight's Raid Hour has a far higher chance of drawing in-person raiders than anything we've seen in quite some time. If you want to use some of those in-person Premium Battle Passes you've stored up, why not get out there and play?

Mega Evolution: As a dual Metal/Bug-type Pokémon, Genesect is doubly weak to Fire-type Pokémon. You can exploit this double weakness by Mega Evolving a Fire-type counter. The overall strongest counter to Genesect is Mega Charizard Y, but Mega Houndoom — with Fire-type moves only — also ranks high.

The rest of the Raid Hours for the month of August 2022 in Pokémon GO are:

August 17th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Chill Drive Genesect

Chill Drive Genesect August 24th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian

Zacian August 31st, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta