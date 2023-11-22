Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, cobalion, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Tonight Is Cobalion Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Use these tips to become an elite Pokémon GO Trainer during tonight's Cobalion Raid Hour, which features a Shiny-capable Cobalion.

Article Summary Join the Cobalion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO on Nov 22nd from 6-7 PM.

Cobalion's Tier Five Raids offer a chance to catch Shiny versions.

Best Cobalion counters: Mega Evolved Pokémon and top Shadow Pokémon.

Additional November events include Mega Raids and Community Days.

Today is Cobalion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, November 22nd, this Steel/Fighting-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Cobalion. Let's look at some tips for this event.

Here are some tips for Cobalion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

The top species to Mega Evolve in order to do damage against Cobalion are Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades; Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn; Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn; and Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power.

The top Shadow Pokémon to use against Cobalion (only if their moves are unlocked!) are Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat; Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands; Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch; and Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn.

Other top counters include Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare; Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword; Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword; Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades; Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch; Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere; Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat; Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands; and Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat.

Be sure to bring at least three Trainers to the fight, but if you can't guarantee your team has the best counters, four or more players is the best bet.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Party Up!

Party Up! November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Sableye, can be Shiny

Galarian Farfetch'd, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Bagon, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

