Tonight Is Cresselia Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: November 2021

I don't know about you, but I look at Cresselia Raid Hour tonight in Pokémon GO and I think "Finally, an interesting Raid Hour." We've been in a bad cycle with Tier Five raids ever since GO Fest 2021 with Niantic slowing down new releases and filling their most popular raid slot with Pokémon that most active players will already be tired of. Cresselia is nothing new and its Shiny has been available for a long time, but something about the character design and the difficulty of this Defense-heavy Pokémon makes it stand out to me as a fun option. The first of two Cresselia Raid Hours is happening tonight in Pokémon GO with this moon-themed Legendary appearing with increased frequency in Tier Five Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Let's take a look at some of Bleeding Cool's top Raid Hour tips to help those looking to play tonight.

Build a team in advance : Cresselia is a TANK! You're not going to want to listen to Niantic's suggested counters in Pokémon GO, as those are based on Defense. You want to choose your Pokémon based on their Attack in order to optimize your power in raids. Build a team of powerful counters to take down Cresselia in advance and give that team a label so that, when entering a raid lobby, you can swipe to a prepared list rather than going in with counters that will not be helpful. Cresselia is weak to Ghost-types like Chandelure, Hoopa, and Origin Forme Giratina along with Dark-types like Darkrai, Yveltal, and Weavile.

Mega Evolve!: There is no better time in Pokémon GO to Mega Evolve one of your Pokémon than Raid Hour. Cresselia is going to be weak to many available Megas. The overall best counter is Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. Other viable Megas are Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play, Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse, and Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch.