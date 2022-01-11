Tonight Is Diglett Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2022

The second Spotlight Hour of January 2022 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. The focus Pokémon for tonight is one that may be common to some biomes but a bit rarer in others. Tonight is Diglett Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO featuring the original Kanto version of this Ground-type species. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Pokémon from the Kanto region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

Diglett is indeed Shiny-capable, which will make this a highly desirable Spotlight Hour for some players who have yet to catch a Shiny Diglett in Pokémon GO. You can see the standard Diglett above. The Shiny Diglett is quite similar but has a distinctly blue-purple nose rather than the normal pink variety seen above. Best of luck to all of those hunting Shiny Diglett, as I'm going to be right along there with you.

Now, as far as tonight's bonus, it is one that you will be able to plan for with one easy tip. The Spotlight Hour bonus is double Catch Stardust. At the top of the hour, pop two Star Pieces which will run for the full length of the hour. In order to increase the number of encounters that you can enjoy and increase the amount of Stardust you earn, it would be a good bet to employ the Quick Catch Method. You can learn how to use the Quick Catch Method right here at Bleeding Cool.

Here is a breakdown of what Pokémon GO players can expect from Spotlight Hours and bonuses for the rest of the month of January 2022:

Tuesday, January 18th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Plusle (Shiny-capable) with a bonus of double Catch Candy

Tuesday, January 25th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Minun (Shiny-capable) with a bonus of double Transfer Candy