Tonight Is Kyurem Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: December 2021

Tonight is Kyurem Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Tonight, from 6 PM – 7 PM, Tier Five raids will be popping at most Gyms in the game with all of them featuring Kyurem, which can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. Here are a few tips to optimize your gameplay during this Raid Hour.

Farm Candy: Even if you already have a Shiny Kyurem… even if you already have a Hundo Kyurem… I think this is a Raid Hour worth playing! Kyurem will get two additional forms in the future of Pokémon GO: White Kyurem and Black Kyurem, each of which see Kyurem fuse with either Reshiram or Zekrom respectively. We don't know how these forms will be released, but it is likely that they will be powered up with standard Kyurem Candy. Why not farm that while you have the chance?

Coordinate with Friends: Now, if you do have access to a raid chat or a friend group that plays Pokémon GO, that can be a major plus. Coordinating with your Friends before raiding and sending invites to active players will go a long way toward making this hour more playable for those interested in these two Dragons.

Avoid losing your raid pass: Another tip that you can use to avoid losing your raid pass on invites is to scope the levels of the players and the number of players in the lobby. Three level 40+ accounts? Easy money! Four level 20s? I'd think twice.