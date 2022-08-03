Tonight Is Palkia Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Palkia Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, August 2nd, in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Water/Dragon-type Legendary from Sinnoh. Palkia will be around until next week, at which point Genesect with an as-of-yet unannounced Drive will take over as Raid Boss. First, let's talk tonight.

Niantic offers suggested counters to Pokémon GO players, but your best bet is to ignore those and create prepared teams that you save and then scroll to when you enter the lobby. This is because Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense, while the more effective way to raid is to prioritize attack. Instead… Prepare a team in advance: Be sure that both you and any partner you go in with are using powered-up Dragon-types and Fairy-types suited with the right movesets and you may be able to clinch this victory as a pair. You can use Bleeding Cool's Palka Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players to build a team of strong counters to take on this raid boss.

Be sure that both you and any partner you go in with are using powered-up Dragon-types and Fairy-types suited with the right movesets and you may be able to clinch this victory as a pair. You can use Bleeding Cool's Palka Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players to build a team of strong counters to take on this raid boss. Power up your counters: If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can certainly attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the better bet is to use your hard-earned Stardust to better your Pokémon and strengthen yourself as a Trainer. Also, ensure that they have the correct moveset. If you invest all of that Stardust into your best Rayquaza and then go in with Flying-type moves, you're going to break my heart.

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2022 in Pokémon GO are:

August 10th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 17th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 24th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian

Zacian August 31st, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta