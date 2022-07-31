Palkia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

Dialga is out and Palkia is in! This Water/Dragon-type Legendary from the Sinnoh region returns to Pokémon GO this coming week for a rare feature. It's time to build your team of counters and prepare for a week of raiding this powerful, Shiny-capable Dragon./ With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Palkia, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Palkia's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Palkia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Palkia counters as such:

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Hero Forme Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Palkia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Palkia will have a CP of 2280 in normal weather conditions and 2850 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!