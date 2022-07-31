Palkia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022
Dialga is out and Palkia is in! This Water/Dragon-type Legendary from the Sinnoh region returns to Pokémon GO this coming week for a rare feature. It's time to build your team of counters and prepare for a week of raiding this powerful, Shiny-capable Dragon./ With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Palkia, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Palkia's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.
Top Palkia Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Palkia counters as such:
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Hero Forme Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Palkia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Palkia will have a CP of 2280 in normal weather conditions and 2850 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!