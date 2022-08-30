Tonight is Pidove Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Tonight is Pidove Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 30th, this Normal/Flying-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the final Spotlight Hour of August 2022 in Pokémon GO, but be sure to stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this afternoon as we will be able to reveal the September 2022 Spotlight Hours very soon.

Sometimes, Spotlight Hours end up as pretty missable for hardcore players as they don't always offer species or even Shiny chances that are difficult to come by. I might be alone in this, but I actually have had really bad luck with Shiny Pidove. That makes this the first Spotlight Hour in a very long time, maybe even since Skitty, that I'm going to make sure I can play every minute of.

So yes, Pidove can be Shiny. Its Shiny isn't that different, but it is noticeable. Pokémon GO players who encounter Shiny Pidove will notice far more saturated colors, with its nose being red, its feet turning vibrant orange, and the black parts of its design turning blue. Completionist collectors will want four Shiny Pidove to complete the line, as the male and female Unfezant (the ultimate evolution) look completely different and thus, of course, have different qualities in their Shiny forms.

The Spotlight Hour bonus happening tonight in Pokémon GO is double XP for evolving Pokémon. To take advantage of this, pop on a Lucky Egg (or two) for the entire time that you are evolving. Keep in mind that mass evolution is very slow and will take you away from Shiny hunting, so you'll have to pick your focus for the night.