Tonight Is Raid Hour In Pokémon GO Featuring Mewtwo & The Birds

Tonight, Wednesday, February 24th from 6 PM through 7 PM is Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. It will feature the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres taking over most Gyms in the game. Maximize on this and every Raid Hour with our tips below.

Focus on Mewtwo. Of course, if you already have enough Mewtwo Candy and have caught the Shiny, don't listen to this… but remember that the Birds are going to have a Raid Day dedicated to them this coming Sunday. Raid Days have historically boosted the Shiny rate to approximately one in 10 according to Silph Researchers. This means that you're going to have a better shot at the Birds on Sunday, whereas Mewtwo won't get the same treatment.

Know your 100% IVs and top raid counters. Click the Pokémon GO tag below to explore all of our articles about Niantic's hit game, including Raid Guides focusing on Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Be sure to bookmark this tag to keep up on all current Pokémon GO events. A brief summary of the counters is that Mewtwo will be taken down by Dark-types, Ghost-types, and Bug-types. Articuno and Moltres both have a double weakness to Rock-types, so using those and those only is the best choice. Zapdos has no double weakness but can be taken down by Rock-types and Ice-types.

As I say every week, take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.