Tonight Is Regirock Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2022

Tonight is Regirock Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, there will be increased Tier Five raids happening in most gyms in the game with Regirock as the raid boss. Before setting out to raid this Legendary Titan of Hoenn, be sure to read these tips to prepare for battle.

A tough fight: Most Tier Five raid bosses in Pokémon GO can be defeated by three trainers. A good number of them can even be defeated by two trainers. Hell, Genesect? One trainer can do it if they prepare well. That is not the case with Regirock. This is quite a tanky Pokémon and it is a single type, which means it has no double weaknesses. It will take four trainers to defeat this boss, so be sure that you know that going in and prepare yourself. You can build a team in advance by reading Bleeding Cool's Regirock Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players which has all of the most up-to-date counters as of February 2022.

Mega Evolve!: There is no better time in Pokémon GO to Mega Evolve one of your Pokémon than Raid Hour. The top Megas to use against Regirock include Mega Blastoise (the overall top counter), Mega Venusaur, and Mega Gyarados.

There is no better time in Pokémon GO to Mega Evolve one of your Pokémon than Raid Hour. The top Megas to use against Regirock include Mega Blastoise (the overall top counter), Mega Venusaur, and Mega Gyarados. Avoid losing your raid pass: Keep in mind that Regirock takes a lot to defeat. If you are in the raid lobby with four trainers including yourself, be sure to note the level of the trainers. If you are the only Level 40+ trainer and you have a mix of 20s and 30s, this will likely not be a raid you can win. If you do jump out, though, be sure to do it at a fair time. If you leave when the countdown hits 10, the others in the lobby who may not be aware of Regirock being a more difficult boss may not notice the lobby emptying out until they lose their pass.

Best of luck, trainers!