Tonight Is Seel Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is Seel Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 24th, Seel will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the fourth Spotlight Hour of May 2022 in Pokémon GO so stay tuned to see what else will be available this month. Let's get into the details of tonight's event.

First up, Seel can indeed be Shiny. Above, you see the standard Seel which has a white body and a cream-colored snout. Shiny Seel is subtly but noticeably different, with a cream-colored body and a brown snout. You can see Shiny Seel right here as a Pokémon GO asset.

We not only have a Shiny Spotlight Hour tonight but we also have a strong bonus on our hands. Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Stardust for catching Pokémon. To take advantage of this, simply pop two Star Pieces at the beginning of the hour and get to catching! Those two Star Pieces will run half an hour each, taking you through the entire Spotlight Hour and adding to the increased amount of Stardust you're pulling in. My only other tip is to stock up on balls in order to ensure you can catch for the full hour.

We have one more Spotlight Hour going down in May next Tuesday, which will be the final day of the Season of Alola. This one will feature Pikipek with the special bonus of double XP for catching Pokémon. Be sure you have a couple of Lucky Eggs saved up for the day.