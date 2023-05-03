Tonight Is Shock Drive Genesect Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2023 Tonight is Shock Drive Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you will be able to encounter this Drive's Shiny form for the first time.

Shock Drive Genesect has entered Tier Five raids once again. This special Drive of the returning Mythical Pokémon will stay in Pokémon GO from now until May 9th, which means that it will start in just one Raid Hour, and that's tonight! From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, May 3rd, Shock Drive Genesect will appear in Tier Five Raids that will pop over most Gyms in the game. Let's take a look at some tips for this Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Here are some tips and info for Shock Drive Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Can Shock Drive Genesect be Shiny? : Yes! For the first time ever, Shock Drive Genesect can be encountered in its Shiny form. Previously, Shock Drive hadn't yet been unlocked to encounter as a Shiny, so this is its debut.

: Yes! For the first time ever, Shock Drive Genesect can be encountered in its Shiny form. Previously, Shock Drive hadn't yet been unlocked to encounter as a Shiny, so this is its debut. Solo?!: A Genesect solo is possible but very difficult. In order to defeat this raid as a solo trainer, you will need to: Be lucky enough to be in Sunny weather conditions to boost Fire-types Use only Fire-types to take advantage of Genesect's double weakness as a Bug/Steel-type Power up your Pokémon to the extreme

A Genesect solo is possible but very difficult. In order to defeat this raid as a solo trainer, you will need to: Know the CP!: If you are speeding through Raid Hour, you will want to know Genesect's 100% IVs in advance so you know when to take catching seriously. Genesect's 100% IVs are 1916 in normal conditions and 2395 in boosted weather conditions.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

May 2nd – May 9th: Shock Drive Genesect with a Shiny release

Shock Drive Genesect with a Shiny release May 9th – May 24th: Tapu Fini with a Shiny release

Tapu Fini with a Shiny release May 24th – June 1st: Regigigas, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 10th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 17th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Regigigas, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023: