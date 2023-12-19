Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, snorunt, Timeless Travels

Tonight Is Snorunt Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Will Pokémon GO players choose to hunt for Shiny Snorunt or get double XP for evolving during tonight's Snorunt Spotlight Hour?

Article Summary Snorunt Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO: hunt Shinies and get double XP for evolving.

Increased Snorunt spawns and interactions during the Winter Holiday Event kickoff.

Upcoming December events: Vanillite Spotlight, Tier Five raids, and Winter Holidays.

Shiny potential for Spotlight, raid bosses, and Research Breakthrough rewards.

Tonight is Snorunt Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, December 19th, this wintry Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. This may be an especially fun Spotlight Hour, as it will be active during the first day of the Winter Holiday Event, which kicks off earlier today in Pokémon GO. During Snorunt Spotlight Hour, this Ice-type fan-favorite will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third Spotlight Hour of December 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the current Season entitled Timeless Travels. After we get into the details about tonight's Snorunt Spotlight Hour, we will break down the Spotlights and events to come during December 2023 in Pokémon GO.

Snorunt can be encountered in its Shiny form, and it is one of the coolest Shinies in the game. The standard Snorunt pictured above has a tan body and blue eyes. Shiny Snorunt has an icy blue body and red eyes. If you are trying to complete the Snorunt family, be sure to catch extra Shinies due to the split evolution. A female Snorunt can become either a Glalie or a Froslass, depending on your choice. A male Snorunt can only become a Glalie.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving, which unfortunately can't be taken advantage of while actively playing. If you choose to mass evolve instead of Shiny hunting Snorunt, be sure to drop Lucky Eggs for the entire time you will be evolving.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

Tuesday, December 26th, 2023: Vanillite with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 16th – December 23rd: Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Regigigas (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Zapdos (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

December 18th – December 25th, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 1 December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day

Wyrdeer Raid Day December 23rd – December 24th, 2023: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland December 25th – December 31st, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Lapras, can be Shiny

Galarian Mr. Mime, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!