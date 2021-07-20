Tonight Is Squirtle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus

Who did you pick as your Starter Pokémon in the original games? Those who picked Squirtle for their Kanto adventures can get excited, as this classic Water-type Starter will be the focus of tonight's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, July 20th, Squirtle Spotlight Hour will see the game flood with spawns of this Pokémon. It will be appearing more in the wild, responding to Incense with increased frequency, and even popping up in spawn points that are normally inactive. Here are my tips to take advantage of this Spotlight Hour as well as the bonus going on during the hour Pokémon GO.

My tips for Squirtle Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Shiny hunt! Shiny Squirtle will be available. We have gotten a heavy Starter focus this month, so I think this is worth going after while you have the chance. While you can always count on Starters to come back as the focus in new events, I'd guess it'll be a while before we get more Starter events as intensely as we did this month.

Employing the Quick Catch Method, which you can learn about here, will make Pokémon GO a quicker experience overall for you. This method will cut out the catch animation, allowing you to fit more encounters into the hour. Please note, though, that this method should not be used on Pokémon that you are certain you want to catch, like a Shiny encounter.

Tonight's bonus is double transfer Candy. It's perfect that this comes right after Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Personally, I have well over one thousand Pokémon ready to go. That double Candy can really add up, so I'd suggest making this a priority. Before the Spotlight Hour begins, go through your GO Fest 2021 catches and Favorite those you don't want to transfer. Then, at the top of Spotlight Hour, go on a mass transfer spree. Once you're done, switch over to hunting Squirtle and enjoy!

Next week's Spotlight Hour is the final one of Pokémon GO's July 2021 calendar. It will feature Natu with the bonus of double evolution XP.