Tonight Is Surskit Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

Tonight is Surskit Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, March 23rd, Surskit will be spawning with increased frequency all over your map, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. Let's dive into the details of this Pokémon GO weekly event, the hour's bonus, and our tips.

First up, the question that gets asked most commonly about Spotlight Hour Pokémon: the answer is "no," unfortunately Surskit cannot be Shiny. Its Shiny hasn't yet been released and will not be released for tonight's Spotlight. There is, however, major reason to play tonight and catch as many Surskit as you possibly can. It's because of the bonus.

Tonight's bonus for Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour is double catch XP. Throw on two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour and catch everything. Don't stop! The reveal of Levels 41 – 50 and the role XP plays in these levels taught many of us a lesson about Niantic: Just when you think you're out, they pull you back in! Many thought that, after Level 40, XP won't matter anymore. Turns out… not the case. It will also likely turn out that XP will continue to matter when they end up revealing Levels 51 – 100 over the next… well, probably a decade or so. The point is, no matter if you're working toward Level 50 or already there, this is a great chance to take advantage of a part of the game that Pokémon GO has reminded us will remain important.

To take full advantage of the XP bonus, we recommend you employ the Quick Catch method to maximize the number of catches. If you are new to the Quick Catch method, you can learn about it here in this detailed guide. This essentially creates a way to skip the catch animation, allowing you to spend more time catching and less waiting. This can drastically increase your encounters.

Best of luck tonight, fellow Pokémon GO trainers! Next week, it's Slugma with double catch Candy, which… well, let's just be happy we have a good bonus this week.