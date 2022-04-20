Tonight Is Tapu Bulu Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: April 2022

One more time for Tapu Bulu before this new Alolan Legendary leaves raids, replaced this coming week by Therian Forme Landorus which is getting its Shiny release just in time for next week's raid hour. But first, let's concentrate on tonight. Tonight is the third Raid Hour of April 2022 in Pokémon GO and it will feature the Grass/Fairy-type Tapu Bulu. During the event tonight, Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids. All of these Tier Five raids will feature the Alolan Legendary Tapu Bulu which is a Grass/Fairy-type. (Last time, I mistakenly wrote Tapu Bulu was a Green/Fairy-type, which makes me laugh a little. I should've made that mistake for today's holiday rather than last week.) Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Taking advantage of a Pokémon's double weakness can help you take down a hard boss with fewer trainers. This happens when a Pokémon has a dual typing that shares an overlapping weakness. For example, you can actually solo Genesect raids because it is a Steel/Bug-type and both types are weak to Fire-types. Tapu Bulu as a Grass/Fairy-type (not Green/Fairy-type) has a double weakness to Poison-types. This isn't as plentiful a typing as Rock-types and Fire-types and Dragon-types when it comes to having a ton of overpowered Pokémon under the Poison-type umbrella, though, so you may need some guidance. We invite you to… Build a team using our Tapu Bulu Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players: Check out our comprehensive Raid Guide right here. It'll coach you through not only building a team of counters to take on Tapu Bulu but also the exact right moves to suit your counters with in order to achieve optimal performance.

Best of luck tonight, Pokémon GO players!