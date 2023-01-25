Tonight Is Tapu Koko Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023 Tonight is Shiny Tapu Koko Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Build your team of counters and strategically invest Stardust using these tips.

Tonight is Tapu Koko Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, January 25th, this Electric/Type-type Alolan Island Guardian will be popping in raids all of the game. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five raids for you to take on Tapu Koko during its Shiny release. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.

Don't use Niantic's suggested counters : Niantic offers suggested counters to Pokémon GO players, but your best bet is to ignore those and create prepared teams that you save and then scroll to when you enter the lobby. This is because Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense, while the more effective way to raid is to prioritize attack. You can catch the full Tapu Koko Raid Guide here, but make sure to note the top counters: Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

And here are some bargain counters: Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Power up your counters: Invest your Stardust! My personal favorite use of Stardust is powering up counters in order to be a terrific raiding partner. Be sure that you suit your Pokémon with their best possible moves, all listed above, for the purposes of raiding Tapu Koko. After doing that, invest that Stardust to make them perform optimally.

Raid out of your time zone: By adding international Friends in Pokémon GO, you can access Pokémon out of your region with raid invites. You can create a Twitter account, post your friend code using the hashtags #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids and let people know two things: what you're looking for and what you will, in turn, send. This will also help you play Raid Hour multiple times during the day in different Time Zones. Another impactful way to raid is to download and utilize PokeGenie, where you can queue up to raid and friend people who will invite you to one-off raids. During Raid Hour, the queue tends to go quite quickly. Keep in mind that the line for these raids will be long but that they will go most quickly during Raid Hour.