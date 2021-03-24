Tonight Is The Final Therian Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

We've been on week-long Pokémon raid rotations for a while in Pokémon GO, so it feels like it's been quite some time since we've seen a Legendary Boss get two raid hours. Well, Therian Forme Thundurus is once again this week's Raid Hour feature, as its stay in Tier Five raids won't wrap up until Tuesday, March 30th at 10 AM when it is replaced by Therian Forme Tornadus. This will be the last raid hour featuring Therian Thundurus for now, so now is the time to try to get yourself a good one. Here are our tips for the hour, which will take place from 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, March 24th, and will feature Legendary Raids at most gyms in Pokémon GO.

Our number one tip may seem too simple… but take it for what it's worth. The tip is: actually play this raid hour. The Forces of Nature trio or, as some call them, "the Genies" may not be the most appealing Pokémon. The Therians, though, are shaping up to be quite useful. I write Raid Guides every time that a new boss arrives or a Mega Raid shift happens in Pokémon GO, and the meta is already reflecting appearances of these Therian Formes far higher than some expected. Take advantage of Therian Thundurus while it's here!

Build teams using our Raid Guide. As a general tip, you want to take in Ice-type and Rock-type Pokémon. Shadow Mamoswine is the overall top counter, and Rampardos is the top non-Shadow counter.

As I say every week, take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.