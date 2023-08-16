Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, xerneas
Tonight Is Xerneas Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems
Tonight is Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, and it gives Xerneas the powerful Fairy-type Fast Attack that it deserves at long last.
Tonight is Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This Fairy-type Pokémon is finally getting the Fairy-type Fast Attack it deserves, making it worth hunting more than ever. During tonight's 6 PM – 7 PM Xerneas Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will feature Tier Five Raids featuring this Fairy-type Legendary from the region of Kalos. You can bring your Steel-type Pokémon to counter Xerneas to hunt for its Shiny and to earn Candy to power up your own. Let's take a look now at what else is happening in Pokémon GO this month.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids this August 2023:
- August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)
- Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release
The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 are:
-
- Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre
- Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon
- Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this August 2023:
- August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence
- August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon
- August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza
- August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:
- August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp
- August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to in August 2023:
- Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy
- Sableye, can be Shiny
- Beldum, can be Shiny
- Audino, can be Shiny
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!