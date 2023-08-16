Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, xerneas

Tonight Is Xerneas Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, and it gives Xerneas the powerful Fairy-type Fast Attack that it deserves at long last.

Tonight is Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This Fairy-type Pokémon is finally getting the Fairy-type Fast Attack it deserves, making it worth hunting more than ever. During tonight's 6 PM – 7 PM Xerneas Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will feature Tier Five Raids featuring this Fairy-type Legendary from the region of Kalos. You can bring your Steel-type Pokémon to counter Xerneas to hunt for its Shiny and to earn Candy to power up your own. Let's take a look now at what else is happening in Pokémon GO this month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids this August 2023:

August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 are:



Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this August 2023:

August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Sableye, can be Shiny

Beldum, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!