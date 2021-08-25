Tonight Is Zacian Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

The Ultra Unlock Part Two Week One: Sword event in Pokémon GO will soon tick over to Week Two content. It will roll out a new raid rotation led by Zamazenta. Before that happens, though, the current raid boss Zacian will be featured into tonight's weekly raid hour. Zacian Raid Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. Most Gyms in the game will host hour-long Tier Five raids featuring this Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon. Here are our tips for making the most of Zacian Raid Hour, because we are only getting one!

Build your own team! It may be tempting to go with Niantic's suggested counters, but note that those prioritize Defense over Attack. This is not the most impactful way to raid. The most important aspect of the team you take into raids is the damage that your Pokémon can output per second. Attack weighs heavier than Defense. Because of this, you should prepare a team or two in advance that you can swipe to once you enter the raid lobby. Use our Zacian Raid Guide to build your team of counters.

Some of the top Zacian counters in Pokémon GO are: Metagross: Bullet Bunch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bumb Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire Gengar: Luck, Sludge Bomb Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb Vicreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb Bisharp: Metal Claw, Iron Head Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega evolving Gengar during Raid Hour will boost not only that specific Gengar's attack but any Poison-type attacks that fellow raiders bring into the battle while your Mega Gengar is active. Be sure to coordinate with fellow raiders if you have a raid chat or if you are doing raid hour in person so that they know where to place their Poison-type Pokémon.