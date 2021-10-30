Top 10 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies: 5 – 1

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's conclude our journey through the series, closing out a 50-part series with the top ten cards finishing up here with the final five.

5 – Eevee : It may be wild to some that I'm putting a common card in the top five, especially above the set's main chase card in Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art. However, this Eevee, in my opinion, beautifully marries the two themes of the expansion. Evolving Skies is an odd but intriguing mix of Eeveelutions and Dragon-types, and here, Eevee peers out at a passing Rayquaza as if it's thinking, "I hope to one day be that strong." A beautifully conceived, masterfully illustrated card.

4 – Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art : This is the second most sought-after card in the set and for good reason. The enormous Dynamax Umbreon climbs atop a tower and reacher for the moon in this storybook-style illustration. Weird and beautiful, this will certainly go down as one of the most memorable cards of our time.

3 – Umbreon V Alternate Art: A moody Alternate Art, this Umbreon V one-ups the VMAX to me because of its storytelling. Here, a gang of nocturnal Pokémon gather as if they're listening to Umbreon deliver a dark sermon in the dead of the night.

2 – Rayquaza V Alternate Art : This card beats out the VMAX Alternate Art equivalent for me because of not only the stunning illustration, but the unusual and dynamic pose, the pairing of tragic Pokémon trainer Zinnia and her Whismur with this majestic Rayquaza, and the way this card harkens back to the Character Cards of Cosmic Eclipse. I've pulled a lot of the cards on this list, and not pulling this one may be my biggest Evolving Skies bummer!

1 – Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art: Now, this list is about personal preference in art style, Pokémon choice, and creativity. I find this card to be not only the top card of Evolving Skies but one of the best cards the Pokémon TCG has ever printed. With clear and vibrant art, this card perfectly leans into the Dynamax mechanic of Pokémon VMAX by having Sylveon interact with what looks like a world teeming with Pokémon. Illustrated by Taira Akitsu, this is the kind of card that transcends a set.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight moves to tan overall review of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.