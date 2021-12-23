Top 10 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 2

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now that we have spotlighted each card, let's count down the top ten in the set. This is all personal opinion, of course, and I'd love to see yours. Please leave your picks in the comments below. Don't miss the first part of the countdown right here.

5 – Mew V: It may be controversial to pick standard Ultra Rares over Full Arts and Alternate Arts, but this Mew V simply defines this set for me. With a cute but intense expression, Mew has never looked more powerful.

4 – Mew VMAX : Another example of going for the less rare card here, but there is something undeniably iconic about Mew here. Its expression reminds me of the animated sequences from the first Pokémon movie of Mew curiously floating by.

3 – Celebi V Alternate Art: 2021 has been a year defined by Full Arts, and this is one of the very best. Chilling Reign is given many of its best pulls from cards like this, which originally came out as a Japanese promo for an earlier set.

2 – Chandelure VMAX: To me, there is a case for this card as the best standard VMAX ever printed. Alternate Arts use the V and VMAX mechanics with illustrations deviating from the norm, but this standard VMAX shows that all it takes to break from the standard feel of a VMAX is to not hire someone that replicates the 3D-reliant art style. This painterly Chandelure is a truly beautiful card that elevates both the Pokémon and this form of card.

2 – Chandelure VMAX: To me, there is a case for this card as the best standard VMAX ever printed. Alternate Arts use the V and VMAX mechanics with illustrations deviating from the norm, but this standard VMAX shows that all it takes to break from the standard feel of a VMAX is to not hire someone that replicates the 3D-reliant art style. This painterly Chandelure is a truly beautiful card that elevates both the Pokémon and this form of card.

1 – Espeon VMAX Alternate Art: Evolving Skies is unquestionably the best set of the year, and this Espeon VMAX was a promo for the Japanese version of the set. American audiences get the card as the top pull in Fusion Strike, which enriches the expansion quite a bit. The card's undeniably beautiful art style, serene scene, clear coloring, and focus on Espeon make it the best card of the set.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with an overall set review, closing out this long-running spotlight series. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.