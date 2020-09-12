Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One

Shiny Pokémon are some of the most sought after encounters in Pokémon GO. They are rare versions of Pokémon with different color palettes. Having completed our list of the rarest Shiny Pokémon in each region, it's time to rank each generation's best Shiny Pokémon. While this list is opinion-based, we welcome all Pokémon GO trainers to comment below with their own lists. Now, here are the top Generation One Shiny Pokémon from the Kanto Region.

5. Psyduck

Shiny Psyduck looks a bit as if the sensation of drinking cold water after eating a mint was turned into a Pokémon. This light blue baby is a radical change to the standard "rubber ducky" aesthetic that Psyduck brings to the table in its regular form. Sometimes, all a Shiny Pokémon needs to become a fan-favorite is to offer enough of a change in color palette, but Psyduck does that while also becoming a unique, beautiful Shiny.

4. Eevee

The silvery fur of Shiny Eevee somehow manages to make this fox Pokémon cuter. Its evolutions may vary in quality, with Vaporeon's purple switch at the top and Flareon, which just looks like it's been put through the wash a few too many times, at the bottom. The best, though, is Eevee itself with this soft, sparkling color.

3. Dragonair

Dragonair is a stunning Shiny Pokémon, with a rich pink and gold that somehow manages to improve on the already elegant original version. It is the best Shiny of its evolutionary line, with its noodly pre-evolution Dratini offering a cute pastel pink, and the doofy Dragonite going in the other direction for a strange green and purple that evokes a child's coloring choices. Dragonair, though, remains perfect.

2. Ponyta

The switch from Ponyta's standard fire to these brilliant blue flames is one of the best differences between a Pokémon and its Shiny variant in the entire Dex. This beautiful Shiny Pokémon is a prize in any collection and is among the top not of just Generation One, but any generation.

1. Charizard

It's the king of Shiny Pokémon. Charizard has been a fan-favorite since Day One, and it's Shiny manages to be equal parts badass and beautiful. It breaks the sameness of Charmander's Shiny line which, until Charizard, is an orange/gold color that is different enough from the original without being stunning. This Shiny Pokémon is so popular that it managed to win a vote last month that made Charmander the first Pokémon in Pokémon GO to ever receive two Community Days.

Runners Up: Nidoran (Male) and Kabuto. Nidoran makes the list for its unique periwinkle color palette, while Kabuto does so for the sheer guts of taking a brown Pokémon and making its Shiny a bright lime green.

