Top Pokemon To Catch While Standing In Line At The Polls

You may not have heard, but Election Day is tomorrow. It is expected that there will be long waits at the polls. While you are in line, dodging verbal and physical attacks from your fellow voters, how should you pass the time? Should you go on social media and see what fun things people have to say? Should you follow the results, which will be likely drawn out over an excruciating week that will feel like a microcosm of 2020? No! You should play Pokémon GO and hunt for election-themed species to take your mind off both the current wait and the impending clashes in the street! Here are the Pokémon to catch while standing in lines at the polls.

Spiritomb

If you're looking for a Pokémon that feels like the political discourse embodied, Spiritomb is 108 malevolent spirits that have been trapped inside a single keystone. It'll likely take a day per spirit to find out who our next President and/or King is, so this one is a double-whammy.

Drifloon

Tired of the constant debates? Drifloon will help you forget about it and pretty much everything. This balloon-like Pokémon is known for leading kids out into the forest and taking them away forever and, honestly, that sounds a little inviting right now. Put on an Incense and let these little kidnapping bad boys flock in.

Dusclops

This Pokémon's body is a black hole. It can pull anything into its body, but nothing can come out. If there has ever been a single Pokémon that embodies 2020 more than that, I don't know what it is. Remember, that as much as there are forces of darkness in the world of Pokémon, there are also forces of hope. There is, when all is said and done, balance. Every Darkai has its Cresselia. For everyone who is going to Pokémon GO at the polls (almost said it, didn't say it), good luck on your catching as well as casting your vote.