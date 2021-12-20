Torchlight: Infinite Will Hold Closed Beta On Mobile

Developer and publisher XD Inc. announced today that they will be holding a closed beta on both iOS and Android for Torchlight: Infinite. Working with Perfect World Entertainment to produce the game, this is a simplified version of the original titles with new mechanics thrown in to make it fast-paced and frantic with different heroes to choose from along the way. During the closed beta, those who participate will be encouraged to share their experience and submit feedback through both the game's official discussion forum and Discord to help the devs improve everything as they go along all the way up to launch. gameplay You can sign up for the beta here, but be aware, not everyone will be picked. Those who are not selected for the closed beta or want to do it on a different platform will have a chance to do so at later date. Here's some more info on the game and the beta.

Torchlight: Infinite is the latest entry into the award-winning Torchlight series initially developed by Runic Games, which has hacked and slashed its way through the Action RPG genre with flexible hero building, fast-paced combat, and the oh-so-adorable pets. Torchlight: Infinite, set 200 years after the events of Torchlight II, spawns players in the prosperous Era of Ember Tech as they embark on an epic quest to stop Aember – the Ember Blight – from corrupting the sacred land of Leptis. The closed beta of Torchlight: Infinite will feature four playable heroes with 24 elaborate talent trees that span over 180+ skills, giving players even more freedom than its Torchlight predecessors to spec and fine tune their heroes as they progress. Whether it's raining fury justice down from a distance, or getting up close and personal with an earth-shattering sword, each of the heroes can be customized to empower just about any playstyle.