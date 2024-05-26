Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: cyanide studio, Tour de France 2024

Tour de France 2024 Shows Off Criterium Mode In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer from Tour de France 2024, as Nacon and Cyanide Studio have added a new mode to the game in Criterium Mode.

Article Summary Discover Criterium Mode, Tour de France 2024's new multiplayer feature.

Compete with up to six players controlling two cyclists each in iconic races.

Over 900 professional cyclists and team jerseys available for customization.

Strategize based on course characteristics to earn points and unlock legends.

Nacon and Cyanide Studio have released a new video this past week for Tour de France 2024, as they show off a new addition to this edition with Criterium Mode. This is basically their online multiplayer mode, as you'll take on racers from all around the world in different trials of the iconic French cycling race. The mode can have up to six players, each controlling two cyclists as primary and backup for their teams, competing for placement in the chosen leg of the race. Whoever finishes first wins the race, as simple as that. However, weather conditions and other issues can completely change between races. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on June 6, 2024.

Tour de France 2024

Race against players from all over the world in the new Criterium multiplayer mode. Take part in online races with up to 6 players and execute your strategy to win the race. Create a team of 2 riders from over 900 professional cyclists available, and choose your rider outfit. Every week, play Criterium mode to try to unlock bonus content for your team. New professional riders and World Tour team jerseys will be available to help you customize your team.

Adapt your strategy based on the stage characteristics. Each game is different and is an opportunity to implement unique tactics. In multiplayer, the Col du Galibier can be climbed with your mountain team and with a sprint team. The type of riders that can be used applies to all players and is randomized before the game starts. You need to find the best strategy based on the course characteristics and prove you're the best on any terrain. Each game is equally important and must be played at full tilt. Your place at the finish line determines the number of points you earn. The better your performance, the faster you complete the achievement and unlock legendary riders.

