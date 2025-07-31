Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games | Tagged: Among Us 3D, Schell Games

Among Us 3D Launches New High-Stakes Critical Cargo Event

Among Us 3D has launched a brand-new event this week called Critical Cargo, as both sides get advantages along with new cosmetics

Article Summary Among Us 3D launches the Critical Cargo event, running through October 2, 2025, with new gameplay twists.

One Crewmate is now randomly designated the Critical Crewmate—protect them or lose instantly if they’re eliminated.

Impostors know the Critical Crewmate from the start, creating more intense deception and strategic targeting.

Unlock new scanner-themed cosmetics and enjoy exclusive weekly discounted items throughout the event.

Schell Games and Innersloth have released a new update for Among Us 3D, as the all-new Critical Cargo event is underway today. The event will run for the next couple of months, as players will see both impostors and crew get advantages to spice up the gameplay and make things more competitive. Along with new cosmetics to dress up in, both available right now and to unlock over time, such as the new 3000 Scanner, to add to your headgear. We have the finer details of everything that's been added below, as the event will be active until October 2, 2025.

Among Us 3D – Critical Cargo

One Crewmate is randomly assigned the Critical Crewmate role. For the Crew, the objective is simple: protect them at all costs. If the Critical Crewmate is eliminated or ejected, the round is over, and the Crew loses instantly. Impostors Have the Advantage: The Impostors know the Critical Crewmate's identity from the very start, allowing them to focus their sabotage and deception on this single, high-value target.

The Impostors know the Critical Crewmate's identity from the very start, allowing them to focus their sabotage and deception on this single, high-value target. Faulty Scanners Create Chaos : Every player is equipped with a scanner to help identify roles. There's just one problem: the scans aren't always reliable, introducing a critical element of doubt. Is your fellow Crewmate telling the truth, or is their faulty scanner leading you into a trap?

Every player is equipped with a scanner to help identify roles. There's just one problem: the scans aren't always reliable, introducing a critical element of doubt. Is your fellow Crewmate telling the truth, or is their faulty scanner leading you into a trap? The Work Never Stops: Crewmates must complete tasks to recharge their scanners.

Cosmetics

B.E.A.N.S. Suit 3000 Scanner Cosmetics: For the duration of the event, all players wear this default scanner suit (replacing hats). Players can also grab the premium B.E.A.N.S. Suit 9001 Bundle (Hat, Gloves, Skin) for an upgraded, sleeker look.

For the duration of the event, all players wear this default scanner suit (replacing hats). Players can also grab the premium B.E.A.N.S. Suit 9001 Bundle (Hat, Gloves, Skin) for an upgraded, sleeker look. Weekly Cosmetic Drops: Every Thursday, a fresh new cosmetic will debut in the store at a discounted price for that week only before joining the standard lineup at full price.

