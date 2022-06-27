Tower Of Fantasy Launches Global Pre-Registration Site

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have officially opened up a pre-registration website for their upcoming open-world RPG, Tower Of Fantasy. We previously talked about the game back when we played a small piece of it during Summer Gane Fest Play Days, and at the time we were only given an idea that the game would be coming soon while they worked on beta tests. Now we know that the team is aiming to release it sometime in Q3 2022, and are currently signing people up for iOS and Android (PC versions being wishlisted) with rewards available for those who take advantage. We have more info about those pre-registration rewards below along with the latest trailer for the game.

To celebrate the release, Tower Of Fantasy will be unlocking different levels of rewards based on the number of pre-registered users. The more people pre-register for the game, the more luxurious the items issued at launch will be. Please invite your friends to participate in this pre-registration together! 500,000 players: Astra Frame x1, Black Nucleus X2, Wholegrain Bread X10, Gold x2888.

1 million players: Limited Title x1, Black Nucleus X3, Fried Chicken X10, Weapon Battery III X4.

1.5 million players: Gold Nucleus X3, Avatar:Zeke x1,Sizzling Meat X10, Gold x3888

2 million players: Jetpack Paint: Orion x1, Gold Nucleus X3, Crispy Grilled Fish x10, Weapon battery III X4

2.5 million players: Outfit: Star Sand X1,Gold Nucleus X4, Nut Tea X10, Gold X6888.

Tower Of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG from developer Hotta Studio and publisher Level Infinite with a vibrant, anime-inspired art style and exhilarating sci-fi setting. Set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet of Aida and in Q3 of 2022 players from across the globe will get to join in on the thrilling action. Tower Of Fantasy's in-depth character creation system allows players to customize their main character to look like themselves, or someone completely different. The only limit is your own imagination!

Tower Of Fantasy lets you explore the vast world of Aida, fight through Ruins, and conquer world bosses, all with your group of friends or solo. Players can create or join parties through the world channel.

Multiplayer Boss Battles – Players can tackle difficult world bosses by linking up with fellow wanderers to fight together.

Explore a vast, sci-fi themed open-world as you discover character's unique backstories and uncover different weapons and playstyles.

Fight in battles on an epic scale through diverse and exciting combats as you explore and interact with a vibrant world as embark on your journey.