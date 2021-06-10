Toxicroak Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Toxicroak is currently a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO during the A Very Slow Discovery event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the top counters to take on this evolution of Croagunk. Let's get into it.

Top Toxicroak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Toxicroak counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Toxicroak with efficiency.

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Latias (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Victini (Confusion, Psychic)

Jirachi (Confusion, Psychic)

Beheeyem (Confusion, Psychic)

Celebi (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Toxicroak can be defeated by solo trainers. However, to make sure that you won't have to relobby, make sure that you have the right counters powered up and situated with the right movesets. The best bet is to go in with Psychic-type Pokémon, so if you cannot match the above, attempt to use your best Psychic-types.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Toxicroak. However, Croagunk is an evolved Pokémon and catching it yields extra Candy. I would suggest attempting to use Pinap Berries for the first few throws in order to multiply the amount of Croagunk Candy earned.

Shiny Odds

Toxicroak cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Toxicroak, you must catch a Shiny Croagunk and evolve it up.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!