Train Valley Origins Reveals Mid-June Release Date

Train Valley Origins has released a new trailer this week as the team behind the railroad title revealed it will be released next month

Indie game developer Flazm and publisher Polden Publishing have revealed the release date for Train Valley Origins, as the game rolls into the station next month. The devs have been allowing players to playtest it on Steam while they worked on completing the game, which it looks like they used to take notes and improve this new railway management title. Now we'll see the final version arrives in a few weeks, as the game will launch on June 12, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer they released with the news while we wait for it to arrive.

Train Valley Origins

Train Valley Origins is the latest entry in the delightful train simulation franchise. Return to the series' roots, solving brain-teasing challenges, controlling traffic flow, managing switches, optimizing railway networks, and more to ensure your cargo reaches its destination on time and in one piece! With over 100 increasingly complex levels featuring ten historical periods and locations, 24 unique trains, a colorful art style, and a built-in level editor to share your creations, Train Valley Origins is the perfect game for rail fans of all stripes, as well as players who love to think strategically. Choo-choo!

40-Level Campaign: Navigate traffic flow through a lengthy campaign of brain-teasing puzzles, each more complex than the last.

Navigate traffic flow through a lengthy campaign of brain-teasing puzzles, each more complex than the last. 24 Unique Locomotives: Unlock a variety of engines, from classic steam to sleek modern designs, and view your collection in the in-game Shed.

Unlock a variety of engines, from classic steam to sleek modern designs, and view your collection in the in-game Shed. Four Historical Periods & Locations: Experience the evolution of rail travel across the Wild West, Imperial China, Victorian Europe, and Norway.

Experience the evolution of rail travel across the Wild West, Imperial China, Victorian Europe, and Norway. "One More Round" Strategic Gameplay: Each level poses a fresh puzzle: optimize switches, prevent collisions, and deliver cargo on time for maximum efficiency.

Each level poses a fresh puzzle: optimize switches, prevent collisions, and deliver cargo on time for maximum efficiency. Back to the Roots: Retains the charm and challenge of the original Train Valley while boasting vibrant new graphics and refined mechanics.

Retains the charm and challenge of the original Train Valley while boasting vibrant new graphics and refined mechanics. Built-In Level Editor & Workshop Support: Create, share, and download custom puzzles from the Steam Workshop from day one.

