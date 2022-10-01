Transport Fever 2 Will Arrive On Consoles In February 2023

Nacon announced this week that they will be bringing Transport Fever 2 over to consoles next February. Along with developer Urban Games, the company will be bringing all of the thrills of creating the greatest transportation system in the world to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as you'll be getting the full version of this one with all of the content and updates released to-date. Not to mention figuring out all of the hurdles of transportation worse from the 1850's until present day.

The classic transport simulation genre has a new gold standard with Transport Fever 2. Discover a whole new world by navigating transport routes through land, water and air. May progress and prosperity find their way! Provide the world with the transport infrastructure it needs and make a fortune with custom-made transport services. Watch your trains run on rails, your buses and trucks thunder along roads, your ships power through the water, and your planes soar through the skies. Carry people on their way to work or play, and be the reason cities grow and thrive. Deliver raw materials and goods to drive the economy. Experience the greatest logistical challenges from 1850 to the present day, and build a transport empire unrivaled anywhere else on the globe! Free play offers a huge range of creative possibilities, while campaign mode re-writes transport history across three continents. Transport Fever 2 offers a choice of over 200 vehicles from Europe, America and Asia, modelled in extreme detail; and with the in-game map editor, you can re-create landscapes from three different climate zones. Finally, the realistic transport and economy simulator, along with comprehensive modding support, round off the gameplay experience.

"We are pleased to partner with Urban Games and their talented team for the publishing and distribution of this great success, which console players will finally be able to benefit from. This game fits perfectly into the editorial line of Nacon by offering a unique experience dedicated to passionate players.", declares Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon. "We are super happy that we can fulfill a strong request from the community and bring Transport Fever 2 to consoles. Our team is excited to see the Transport Fever 2 ecosystem grow even more, and with Nacon we found the ideal partner to take these next steps.", says Basil Weber, CEO of Urban Games.