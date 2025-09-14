Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ao Norte, Die Or Die

Die Or Die Announced With Plans For Early Access

The new top-down shooter roguelite Die Or Die has been announced, as the team plan to release it into Early Access sometime soon

Article Summary Die Or Die is a top-down shooter roguelite with a unique coloring book art style and dice-based mechanics.

Players control Lil' Demon, battling enemies and overcoming hazards across five varied worlds.

Rolling dice unlocks new weapons, powers, and affects the game's difficulty with challenging 'bummers'.

Early Access is coming soon, letting players master skillful play and strategic dice management.

Indie game developer and publisher Ao Norte announced their latest game, Die Or Die, with plans to release it into Early Access shortly. This is a top-down shooter roguelite title with a coloring book art style, where you shoot and dodge enemies while running around to roll dice that will either aid or hinder you in the process. The team say they want to do Early Access "soon," but put no formal date on it. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Die Or Die

Lil' Demon is tired. Tired of his life, tired of his job as a taxi driver, tired of the city. Just tired. He wants to leave everything behind. Life, however, has other plans. Die or Die is a top-down shooter roguelite where you will have to roll your dice to destroy the bummers that life puts in your way until you run out of luck! Run, shoot, and dodge to wipe out all the enemies from each level to move on to the next one. Skill is an important element in Die or Die, but equally important is how you manage the results of your dice!

Dice are key in Die or Die. Thanks to your dice outcome, you can activate crazy abilities, buy new super weapons, and get rid of bummers, which will increase the difficulty of the level. So many options, so few dice. These dice will modify not only your gameplay and your build, but also how you approach each level and the layout of every one of them. Try to get to the coast, beating five different worlds riddled with enemies, hazards, and dangers that will try to stop you. And, on top of that, there are the BUMMERS.

The most dangerous thing in Die or Die are the bummers. This is not your run-of-the-mill roguelite where you will only have to face enemies and hazards… On top of that, the game will increase its difficulty and try to annihilate you with bummers. With the bummers, now the enemies are HUGE. And they shoot other enemies. And you move at half speed. And the floor is lava! And it's raining meteors!!!

Lucky for you, you can send them to hell using your dice! Bummers will challenge your luck because each of them will ask for a different requisite for you to destroy them. You must be ready for anything and everything! But buying things in the store and activating your abilities will also require spending your dice, so would you destroy all the bummers at the expense of creating a strong, reliable build? Don't get comfy! You will die. A lot. And it will be your fault. Now, start over! Thanks to the things you learn in each run, you will add new weapons, abilities, and even bummers to the repertoire available for the run.

