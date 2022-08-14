Tribes Of Midgard Reveals Animated Trailer For Survival Mode

Gearbox Publishing has a new update on the way for Tribes Of Midgard, which they are celebrating with a special animated trailer. The update, which is set to launch on August 16th, will bring with it a brand new season called the Inferno Saga. The major addition to it is a revamped Survival Mode, which will put you to the test in various ways. What's more, the update will also mark the official launch of the game on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so new players on consoles will be getting all of the content right out of the gate. We got more for you below, along with an amazing animated trailer from Titmouse, as all of this will kick off on tuesday.

Survival 2.0 is designed so you can play Tribes Of Midgard at your own pace. There are many new features to accommodate this change in Survival Mode…but the biggest? There will no longer be a Village to defend every night! What else? Days will last longer at 20 minutes each. Helthings will spawn throughout the environment at night, but will not attack the Seed of Yggdrasil. Each of the Jötnar are located within Arenas that have to be entered in order to defeat them in open combat. This can be done at any time, and is repeatable!

The crafting system in Survival has been entirely reinvented! With no Village or Villager vendors, you'll need to rely on yourself and the trusty Allforge—a magical little Dwarven invention accessed from the Build Menu and placed anywhere, free of any Material costs—to progress and survive. We believe in your survival skills! Ancients (formerly known as Saga Bosses) are the almighty bosses that are introduced in each new Saga. There are powerful rewards for taking down the Ancients, newly including:

Heimdallr's Tower (Defeat Inferno Ancient): Watchtower and garrisoned Archer. Unlike standard Watchtowers, this Archer is stronger by default, the tower is invincible to damage, and can be re-deployed.

Watchtower and garrisoned Archer. Unlike standard Watchtowers, this Archer is stronger by default, the tower is invincible to damage, and can be re-deployed. Freyr's Ship (Defeat Jörmungandr): A unique ship. Invincible to damage, can be re-deployed at will, and is the fastest ship in the game.

A unique ship. Invincible to damage, can be re-deployed at will, and is the fastest ship in the game. Sindri's Foundry (Defeat Fenrir): Consumes unwanted Equipment and Runes for Souls.

With the Survival Update, Einherjar will choose their skills through an entirely new Blessing Tree. The Blessing Tree is unique to this game mode and allows for more freedom to pick and choose from the 90 Blessings available! With this change, the max Character Level is increased to 50 to give more skill combinations during the increased playtime per World. Be free, Vikings! We've entirely reworked the Construction system, and we can't wait to see you build your dream Viking homes! Grounds, Roofs, Walls, Decorations, Stations and much more will all be at your fingertips.