Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Bilibili Games, Trickcal: Chibi Go

Trickcal: Chibi Go Has Launched For Mobile Devices

Trickcal: Chibi Go has been released for mobile devices. A new card-collecting RPG with turn-based combat and auto-chess mechanics

Article Summary Trickcal: Chibi Go launches on iOS and Android, blending card-collecting RPG with auto-chess mechanics.

Engage in stress-free turn-based combat, intuitive auto-battle, and quirky interactive face-squeezing gameplay.

The theme song features voice actors Yoko Hikasa, Marika Takano, and Maki Kawase for extra flair.

International release introduces Yomi, a powerful Elden support character for Dark team strategies.

Mobile game developer and publisher Bilibili Games has launched its latest game tonight, as Trickcal: Chibi Go is available on both iOS and Android. The team is billing this as a stress-relieving card-collecting RPG, where they have changed things up with turn-based combat and auto-chess mechanics. They went the extra mile to bring the game to life with a new theme song, as Trickcal: Chibi Go has brought voice actors Yoko Hikasa, Marika Takano, and Maki Kawase on board to perform the game's theme song. We have more details about the game for you below, along with that theme song for you to check out in the video above, as the game is available right now.

Trickcal: Chibi Go

From candy-starved rebels to dessert-obsessed queens, every corner of this whimsical world is packed with absurd adventures. Players can collect and interact with a cast of charming characters, delight in playful face-poking and squeezing antics, and unwind with low-pressure, turn-based combat combined with light auto-chess mechanics. The game features a unique turn-based strategy combined with light auto-chess mechanics, alongside an intuitive idle and auto-battle system, allowing players to enjoy gameplay at their own pace. Its 360-degree interactive face-squeezing system adds a playful, hands-on element, letting players tweak character expressions anywhere in the game—from main story stages to login screens and dormitories.

This launch also introduces Yomi, a server-exclusive Elden support character for the international audience. She can lower enemy attack, restore mana for allies, and drain mana from foes, making her a formidable addition to Dark teams. When paired with fellow Elden character Xion (CV: Sumire Uesaka), Yomi excels at swiftly dismantling enemy back rows. With her exclusive banner available for a limited time, new players won't want to miss the chance to add her to their roster.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!