Trove Launches New March Event: St Qubeslick 2025

Trove has launched the St Qubeslick 2025 event, where you can gather Lucky Stars, battle Luckbeasts, and aid Sir O’Lucky in a new quest

Assist Sir O’Lucky in quests to unlock rewards including Fragments of Luck, new allies, and mounts.

Discover O'Lucky Stones and face fierce Lucksnakes for thrilling challenges and epic loot.

Explore Trove's infinite realms with endless classes, building options, and shimmering treasures to uncover.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo have launched a new event in their MMORPG title Trove today, as they make their own luck with St Qubeslick 2025. Obviously a take on St. Patrick's Day, they've put a new spin on things based on what's in their world, as you can gather Lucky Stars, defeat imposing Luckbeasts, and take on a new quest to aid Sir O'Lucky. You have until March 25 to complete everything before it goes away. We have more info and the trailer here for you as well.

Trove – St Qubeslick 2025

Looking to raise the stakes and test your luck even further? Across the in-game world, mysterious O'Lucky Stones have started to appear, just waiting for Trovians to find them. Those who take the challenge will face a greater wave of foes, including the slithering, sssssavage Lucksnakes. These creatures can be captured and traded with Sir O'Lucky in exchange for Fragments of Luck, which can then be used to claim valuable rewards. But that's not all! Players can also unlock two new allies to join them on their adventures, a brand-new mount, and a fresh hat style—allowing them to traverse the world in flair and unleash vibrant, chaotic fun along the way.

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

