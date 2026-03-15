Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 101xp, Atomic Jelly, Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths

Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths Confirms Late March Launch

The new trucking simulator title Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths has a launch date as we'll see the game come out at the end of March

Article Summary Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths launches in late March from Atomic Jelly and 101XP.

Take on off-road hauling contracts, repair your truck on the go, and earn cash for upgrades.

Advance your skills across four paths: Driver, Mechanic, Explorer, and Trader for unique gameplay bonuses.

Discover open-world South American locations with dynamic weather and challenging terrain.

Indie game publisher 101XP and developer Atomic Jelly have confirmed the launch date for their next title, Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths. If you haven't seen the game yet, you're a small trucker for hire doing jobs for people around the area, using your trusty hauler to get things done. You'll have to make repairs on it and do jobs that pay out, eventually upgrading everything as you go. Enjoy the trailer here as well as the info below, as the game will launch on March 30, 2026.

Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths

Repair your truck in the field. Off-road conditions demand extra caution. Rough terrain, obstacles, and risky maneuvers can damage your truck's components right in the middle of a journey—and repairs may be needed at the worst possible moment. That's why you'll have a wide range of tools at your disposal, letting you identify issues and fix your truck directly on the spot. Complete cargo delivery contracts. Take on hauling jobs to earn money and build your reputation with local communities. Spend your earnings wisely: funds are needed not only to develop skills and customize your truck's appearance, but also to cover essential expenses such as fuel—or emergency assistance if the unforgiving terrain proves too much to handle.

Upgrade your skills. The game features four progression paths: Driver, Mechanic, Explorer, and Trader. Develop them to perform more efficiently in any situation—save fuel, take less damage, repair your truck faster and cheaper, find useful spare parts more often, earn more money, and much more. Each path shapes your approach to driving, repairs, and the in-game economy. Travel across South America. Explore several large, fully open locations across diverse regions—from dense jungles and vast plantations to abandoned mines and harsh deserts. Each area can be freely explored, revealing its secrets, useful upgrades, and customization items for your truck. Dynamic day–night cycles and changing weather conditions affect not only the atmosphere, but also how your truck behaves on the road.

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