Twitch Rivals' Overwatch Pride Celebration Happens Today

Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch have come together for their Overwatch Pride Celebration, which will take place on Twitch Rivals today. Two teams will be playing Overwatch 2 today, July 12th, in a special competition in which they will be raising funds for The Trevor Project, with Blizzard already pledging $250k in support of the LGBTQIA+ organization. The event will be taking place from 2pm-7pm PT on the competition's official Twitch channel, as we have more info on how this competition will play out below.

There will be eight teams with five players each. The teams will be split into two groups for the Group Stage, and all teams advance to the next stage based on their group placement. Here's an overview of each stage: Group Stage: Eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, where they'll play everyone in their group once on a Control map. The two teams in each group with the best record will advance to the championship bracket while the bottom two will play in the consolation bracket.

Eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, where they'll play everyone in their group once on a Control map. The two teams in each group with the best record will advance to the championship bracket while the bottom two will play in the consolation bracket. Bracket Stage: The championship bracket will be single-elimination, best-of-3 on Push, Hybrid, and Escort maps. The winning teams will progress to the finals, and the two losing teams will play another match to determine 3rd place. The following captains will assemble their Overwatch 2 teams to compete in the tournament: Mendo

AnneMunition

Sleepy

Fitzyhere

SaltyPhish

Fareeha

Eskay

Cuppcaake The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning) young people. The organization works to save young lives by providing support through free and confidential suicide prevention and crisis intervention programs on platforms where young people spend their time. They run a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text, as well as TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operate innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.