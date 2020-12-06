Twitch Will Hold A Special Halo Infinite Game With Butterfinger

There's a weird little crossover event tak9ing place starting tomorrow on Twitch as Butterfinger and Halo Infinite collide. The companies have come together to form a new little minigame you can play called Butterfinger Halo Havoc, which will be available for a limited time on Twitch with a few different streamers playing the game. It's pretty much an all-around promotional tool for the game and the candy bar in the most blatant of senses, but unlike other promotions where it s simply one thing slapped on another, they at least created a game that's interactive and you can play it. On top of this, they will be having a set of streamers play the game live as part of a paid sponsorship stream in which you'll see four popular names take on the game and, our best guess, try to rack up the highest score for bragging rights. You can read more about it below along with the contest they'll be holding where they'll be giving out prizes themed around both products.

Butterfinger Halo Havoc is available only on Twitch starting December 7, when players can head to participating streamers' channels during designated times and dates to play the game. During these times, fans can collect Butterfinger bars appearing on streamers' screens to earn points and upgrades that will help them in a mini game in which they pilot a Pelican ship and blow-up Butterfinger asteroids in a search for franchise star Master Chief. Players who achieve the highest scores will have the chance to win a free Xbox Series X, limited edition Butterfinger branded Xbox Series X controller and other Halo Infinite prizes. · RayNavaerzJr: Monday, December 7 at 3:00 pm ET · Criken: Monday, December 7 at 10:00 pm ET · Snip3down: Wednesday, December 9 at 2:00 pm ET · GoldGlove: Tuesday, December 15 at 12:00 am ET