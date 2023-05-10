TwitchCon Paris 2023 Reveals New Details Of Convention Plans New details have emerged from Twitch about what the company has planned for TwitchCon Paris 2023, as they focus on European streamers.

Twitch decided to drop some new information about what they have planned heading into TwitchCon Paris 2023 this July. The company posted their planned schedule of events to take place from July 8th-9th at the Paris' Expo Porte de Versailles convention center, which is an amazing venue for them to choose for the first time in France. They have secured streamers from France, the UK, German, Italy, and Spain to attend, as well as a handful from North America, who will be presenting throughout the convention. We got some of the details below and you can find more info in the convention's latest blog.

"Today, Twitch reveals the streamers and major moments the Twitch community will see at TwitchCon Paris, featuring many of Twitch's most celebrated streamers from around the world – hosting meet and greets, panels and participating in live entertainment, including:

France – AngleDroit, Avamind, Bulledop, Domingo, Etoiles, HortyUnderscore, JLTomy, Joeur_du_Grenier, LittleBigWhale, Ponce, Tonton, Ultia, and ZeratoR

North America – AustinShow, HasanAbi, KarlJacobs, RanbooLive, SapNap, and WillNeff

UK – Aimsey, B0aty, GeorgeNotFound, JackManifoldTV, LydiaViolet, Nihachu, Philza, Smajor, Tommyinnit, and Tubbo

Germany – NoWay4u_Sir

Spain – Skain and Zeling

Italy – Cydonia_chiara



"Members of the Twitch community attending TwitchCon will also get to see live competitions between streamers, hosted by Little Big Whale and Ponce, and a live edition of the popular Banter podcast, hosted by GeorgeNotFound, KarlJacobs, and SapNap. In addition, attendees will be able to attend sessions and workshops to help improve their streaming skills, discover the latest from the biggest brands on the expo floor, and explore the many opportunities to meet up with and hang out with streamers and communities that share their passions on Twitch, IRL. TwitchCon is an event made for the community, in large part by the community. It's an unmissable weekend for Twitch fans to celebrate everything that makes Twitch unique and most importantly an occasion for our community to get together in person."