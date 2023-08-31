Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Krome Studios, TY The Tasmanian Tiger

TY The Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns Announced For Switch

Krome Studios confirmed today they will be releasing TY The Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns for Nintendo Switch in September.

Indie game developer and publisher Krome Studios announced this morning they will be releasing TY The Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns next month for the Nintendo Switch. This is basically a remastered version of the 2013 game, with all of the bells and whistles attached to it to make sure you're getting the full game experience with an enhancement for a modern console. So you will get a bit of that nostalgic gameplay while also being able to work the joy cons however you see fit. You can read more about the game below, as the team will release it on September 26, 2023.

"TY The Tasmanian Tiger 4 is an enhanced edition of the 2D side-scrolling platformer that originally appeared on PC. The iconic comic-style Aussie hero defies extinction and is back with a ripper new side of side-scrolling adventures. Krome Studios is adding full English voiceovers, double the amount of music, remastered animated cutscenes, improved performance, and more for the Nintendo Switch version. Remastered and enhanced for the Nintendo Switch, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns showcases upgraded graphics and added performance for players to enjoy. Whether you're playing in docked mode or on the go, the game offers fun for players of all ages."

Explore 40 levels of adventures in the Australian Outback at a silky smooth 60FPS.

Defeat enemies by freezing, zapping, and more with heaps of choice new boomerangs.

Use your wits and boomerangs to find hidden treasures, help the colorful locals, and uncover the mysteries of the land Down Under.

New English voice-overs featuring an all-star cast you'll recognize as TY's old mates.

Multiple game modes: Adventure, Time Attack, Turkey Chase, and Danger Arena.

Cosplay as TY's friends in style with a metric ton of costumes.

Improved graphics and performance, remastered extended cutscenes, and expanded Australian-outback-themed soundtrack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!