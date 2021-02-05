Tyranitar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Tyranitar is currently available in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team in this constantly shifting meta to take on this Rock/Dark-type from the Johto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Tyranitar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tyranitar counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Shadow Poliwrath (Rock Smash, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tyranitar with efficiency.

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast)

Sawk (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Cobalion (Metal Claw, Sacred Sword)

Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Poliwrath (Rock Smash, Dynamic Punch)

Infernape (Rock Smash, Close Combat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Now that it has been put in Tier Three raids with the consolidation eliminating the existence of Tier Fours, Tyranitar can be defeated by solo players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Tyranitar.

Shiny Odds

Tyranitar cannot be caught in its Shiny form… yet. Currently, one must catch a Shiny Larvitar and evolve it up to add a Shiny Tyranitar to their team. However, note that Tyranitar does get a Mega Evolution. Once it is available in Mega Raids, it will likely follow the pattern of previous species and become encounterable as a Shiny at that point.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!