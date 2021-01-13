Ubisoft Reveals They Are Working On A New Star Wars Game

Some interesting news this morning as Ubisoft revealed they are now working on a brand new Star Wars title. This week has been an interesting one as Lucasfilm Games was announced, and shortly after that, we got the reveal of a new Indiana Jones game in the works with Bethesda Softworks. After that, we kind of assumed that would be the end of announcements involving Lucasfilm Games for a moment, but we were wrong.

This morning, the company took to their Twitter account to show off the tweet you see below, which played a short video with no real sounds or anything attached to it. The announcement let fans know they were working on a brand new, open-world, story-driven Star Wars game in conjunction with Lucasfilm Games and being developed by Massive Entertainment. For those of you unfamiliar with the last, they are the development team who works on Tom Clancy's The Division series.

We are excited to announce we are working with @LucasfilmGames to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open world Star Wars adventure! pic.twitter.com/IcwIfVs6gy — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 13, 2021

This is some pretty awesome and interesting news for a few reasons. The first of which being that this is pretty much a strong signal that the ten-year deal between Disney and Electronic Arts to make Star Wars titles may be coming to an end when their deal is up in 2023. Second, it holds firm to the news from the Lucasfilm Games reveal that the company is basically a distributor in-name-only as everyone else does the work for them and they throw their brand on the game as a stamp of approval. As to what Ubisoft and Massive could possibly have planned, well, the teaser does say the story is new, which could mean we're getting another game that steps away from having anything to do with the Skywalker family. Fingers crossed on that one. We'll see what comes from this, but we're guessing we won't know much more about it for a long time.