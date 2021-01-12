Bethesda Softworks Teases An Indiana Jones Game

Bethesda Softworks decided to shock everyone this morning with a teaser trailer for what appears to be an Indiana Jones game. There have been rumors for years about different people getting a shot at making a proper Indiana Jones game in a modern era, but the closest we've ever come is when TT Games made two LEGO Indiana Jones titles in 2008 and 2009. If you don't count cheap mobile titles, the closes game before that is Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, which you have to go all the way back to the PS2 for.

So imagine our shock and awe this morning when we saw Bethesda dropped a brand new teaser trailer for a new game on their Twitter account this morning. As you can see from the tweet below, the camera pans over a few fun easter eggs such as books from the first two films, the journal from Indy's dad, maps and plane tickets, and a few others we'll keep our mouths shut about for you diehard fans to geek over. All with a passport stamped with Bethesda's logo, a typewriter with Machine Games across the top, and a camera with the new Lucasfilm Games logo on it. All finishing up with someone picking up that famous fedora with a whip underneath it.

Obviously, there are few details out at the moment as this literally dropped at 8am PT this morning. All we know is what Bethesda posted themselves on Twitter, which is that the game will have an original Indiana Jones story and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. But it will be some time before they are able to share any real info about it. So don't expect any news from E3 2021 or any other 2021 convention about the game. For now, we just have to sit and wait and think of the possibilities!