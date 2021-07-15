Ultimate Chicken Horse To Release "A-Neigh-Versary" Edition

Merge Games and Clever Endeavour Games have revealed that Ultimate Chicken Horse will be getting a special edition. Set to arrive in October, the Ultimate Chicken Horse "A-Neigh-Versary" Edition will have five years of content rolled into a single game, along with a bunch of physical bonuses added to the package. These include a Chicken keyring, a digital soundtrack code, and a Compendium booklet for the game which will help players keep track of all their unlocked characters, outfits, and levels. As you might have guessed, the main body of the game will have everything released up uintil now including Elephantastic, Chimply Amazing, Transformidable, and the A-cobra-tic updates. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for a specific release date.

Inspired by the schoolyard basketball game H.O.R.S.E. and the game of chicken, Ultimate Chicken Horse is a party platformer where you and your friends build the level as you play, placing deadly traps before trying to reach the end of the level. If you can make it but your friends can't, you score points! Play locally or online* with your animal buddies, experiment with a wide variety of platforms and find new ways to mess with your friends.

Ultimate Chicken Horse has four game modes. In Party Mode, players choose from a handful of randomized blocks to place then try to complete the level. Creative Mode allows players to pick from the entire inventory of blocks and traps before running the level. Free Play Mode allows players to design levels from the full suite of objects, which they can save locally or share online. And finally Challenge Mode will have players competing online for fastest completion times on community made levels. For those who don't have enough controllers for everyone in local play, try the Shared Controller Couch which allows players to take turns playing in Creative Mode.