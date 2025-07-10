Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, ultra unlock, Zorua

Ultra Unlock Brings Hisuian Zorua To Pokémon GO

Hisuian Zorua arrives in the first Ultra Unlock event of Pokémon GO in 2025. This event will focus on Space-Time Anomalies from the past.

Article Summary Ultra Unlock: Hisui runs July 8–13, 2025, introducing Hisuian Zorua in Pokémon GO for the first time

Catch wild Pokémon like Hisuian Voltorb, Qwilfish, Zorua, and enjoy rare spawns and raid battles

Enjoy 4× XP and Stardust bonuses, special space-time anomaly spawns, and limited Collection Challenges

No new Shinies, but increased chances for Shiny Hisuian Voltorb, Qwilfish, and Unown U in raids

Ultra Unlock begins as a series of post–GO Fest 2025: Global Events in Pokémon GO. The first of these events focuses on Hisui, a region lost to time that has become the modern-day Sinnoh region. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Hisuian Zorua will be released for the first time. Using 50 Zorua Candy, it can be evolved to Hisuian Zoroark. Hisuian Zorua is known as the Spiteful Fox Pokémon.

Hisuian Zorua will be released for the first time. Using 50 Zorua Candy, it can be evolved to Hisuian Zoroark. Hisuian Zorua is known as the Spiteful Fox Pokémon. Shiny release: There will be no new Shinies for this event.

There will be no new Shinies for this event. Wild Spawns: Zubat (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Hisuian Qwilfish (can be Shiny), Starly (can be Shiny), Croagunk (can be Shiny), Petilili (can be Shiny), Hisuian Zorua, Rufflet (can be Shiny), and Bergmite (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Larvitar (can be Shiny), and Bagon (can be Shiny).

Zubat (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Hisuian Qwilfish (can be Shiny), Starly (can be Shiny), Croagunk (can be Shiny), Petilili (can be Shiny), Hisuian Zorua, Rufflet (can be Shiny), and Bergmite (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Larvitar (can be Shiny), and Bagon (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Space-Time Anomalies: "Keep an eye on the sky for mysterious phenomena appearing during this event—space-time anomalies are connecting our world to the distant past, and you might encounter different Pokémon when they appear." This seems to reference how Hisui is a region from the past, and that Pokémon from this time period will be active during this event. 4× XP for catching Pokémon 4× Stardust for catching Pokémon Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Voltorb and Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Unown U from raids. Collection Challenge: A special Collection Challenge will be available starting during the event. You can complete it by catching Pokémon that appear from space-time anomalies. Complete Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with Hisuian Zorua. Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Hisuian Growlithe, Unown U, and Hisuian Sneasel. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Hisuian Braviary, Hisuian Avalugg, Wyrdeer, and Kleavor. All can be Shiny.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!