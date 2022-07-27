Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries Begins In Pokémon GO

Starting today, the Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries event brings new Hisuian Pokémon, Unown S raids, and global Panpour spawns to Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 10:00 AM through Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel will arrive in the game. Regional appearance: Panpour will appear globally in raids and it can be Shiny.

Zubat, Ponyta, Onix, Hisuian Voltorb, Tangela, Eevee, Porygon, Aipom, Hisuian Qwilfish, Wurmple, Kricketot, Buizel, Drifloon, Bronzor, Croagunk. Rare spawns will include Electabuzz, Magmar, Octillery, and Gible. So far, that is confirmation that at least one of the new species, Hisuian Qwilfish, will appear as a wild spawn. New Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries Event Bonuses: Friendship levels are set to increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles. Be careful with coordination, fellow Trainers. You can open 45 Gifts daily during the event and send — damn! — up to 150 Gifts daily during the event. Store up to 30 Gifts at a time during the event.

Unown: Unown S will be appearing in Tier One raids, and it can be Shiny.

Unown S will be appearing in Tier One raids, and it can be Shiny. Raids: Tier One: Sneasel, Roselia, Shinx, Panpour, and Unown S. Tier Three: Chansey, Togetic, Kirlia, Whiscash. Togetic is marked as Shiny-capable during the event even though it is an evolved form.

7KM Gift Eggs: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel.

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel. Field Research: Clefairy, Paras, Psyduck, Magnemite, Cyndaquil, Sneasel, Remoraid, Mantine, Shinx, Plant/Sand/Trash Cloak Burmy, Oshawott, Petilil, Rowlet.

Clefairy, Paras, Psyduck, Magnemite, Cyndaquil, Sneasel, Remoraid, Mantine, Shinx, Plant/Sand/Trash Cloak Burmy, Oshawott, Petilil, Rowlet. Collection Challenges: These will reward XP, Stardust, and an Incubator.

These will reward XP, Stardust, and an Incubator. GO Battle League: The Hisui Cup kicks off, inviting Trainers to battle each other using Pokémon from the Hisui region or Pokémon with a Pokédex entries 387 to 493.

The Hisui Cup kicks off, inviting Trainers to battle each other using Pokémon from the Hisui region or Pokémon with a Pokédex entries 387 to 493. Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries Raid Day: Date and time: Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. New species: Hisuian Braviary will make its Pokémon GO debut in raids, and it will be Shiny capable from the very start. Increased Shiny rate: Yes! Niantic notes specifically that Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Braviary. Raid Day Bonuses: Increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles. Receive up to five free Raid Passes during the event and up to two hours afterward. 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles.

