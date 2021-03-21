UnderMine Is Coming To PS4 & PS5 On March 30th

Thorium revealed this week that they will be releasing UnderMine this week for both the PS4 and the PS5. The game has already been out on other platforms for several months now, but the devs are bringing it over with backward compatibility for the next-gen console. It appears this version of the game will be the most up-to-date with all the additions and patches thrown in that the game has received so far, so Sony fans are on the same level as everyone else right out the gate. You can check out the latest trailer down below to see how it will look on the PlayStation.

Are you ready to clear out some mines? Courtesy of Thorium.
Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets, one peasant at a time! UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike that blends combat and dungeon crawling with rpg-like progression. Mine gold, die, upgrade yourself, and try again! Discover hundreds of items including relics, potions, blessings, and curses that all combo and stack for a new experience every run. Challenge dangerous bosses and rescue helpful characters that provide new upgrades for your adventure. Decipher the cryptic messages of the Undermine's residents and unfold the mystery at the heart of the dungeon.

Discover relics, potions, prayers, blessings, and even curses to forge that perfect run. Watch as items pop off and combo with one another to make a god peasant of destruction. Discover friendly (and some unfriendly) characters in need of rescue. After returning them safe to the mine's hub they will offer powerful upgrades that can be used from run to run. Explore every nook and cranny to discover hundreds of secrets. New relics, potions, characters, and story bits lay behind the statues, rocks, and walls of each floor. Each area of the UnderMine contains one (or more!) deadly boss that will test planning, patience, strategy, and skill. Prepare well, because a test awaits!

https://youtu.be/Sjy8MpfOEi0

